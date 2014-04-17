Rekik wants first-team football at Man City

The 19-year-old defender has spent this season on loan at PSV, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

Having experienced regular action in the Eredivisie, Rekik is not keen on heading back to the Etihad Stadium simply to sit on the bench.

"My main aim is to play for City, but I'll only go back if I have a serious chance of game time," he told Voetbal International.

"I've got a season's experience of Dutch football under my belt, and it would be senseless for me to go back and spend another year sitting on the bench or in the stand.

"I need to be able to play a minimum 20 games for City next season in order to develop as a player and it is an important time for me.

"I will make this clear when I meet them to discuss my progress.

"I have a lot of competition with Vincent Kompany, Martin Demichelis, Joleon Lescott and Matija Nastasic in City's squad.

"If they all stay put, it's best for me to have another year out on loan.

"But Lescott wants to leave and if they let him go and don't replace him, then it will be interesting for me."

Rekik has made one previous Premier League appearance for City, in December 2012, and previously spent time on loan with Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.