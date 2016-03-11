Remember when Clint Dempsey released his first rap single?

Clint Dempsey turned 33 on Wednesday, and the Premier League honored the former Fulham and Tottenham star with a highlight video posted to its official Twitter page.

The U.S. international's 57 goals are the most by any American in Premier League history, and it was a nice gesture from the league to recognize his birthday in a classy way. Dempsey left England to return to MLS with the Seattle Sounders in 2013, but he has clearly not been forgotten across the pond.

We also can't forget about Dempsey's other career as a rapper. It's been 10 years since 'Deuce' dropped his famous 'Don't Tread' video ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and it gets better every time we watch the YouTube clip.