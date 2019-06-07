Renard at the double as France open World Cup campaign with victory

Wendie Renard scored twice as hosts France opened the Women’s World Cup by thrashing South Korea 4-0 in Paris.

After forward Eugenie Le Sommer had fired in the first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute, centre-back Renard converted one header in the 35th and then another in first-half stoppage-time.

Captain Amandine Henry added a superb strike with five minutes of normal time to go.

Amandine Henry was also on target in Paris (Francisco Seco/AP)

It was a dominant display from Corinne Diacre’s side against opponents who gave them very little to worry about.

With French President Emmanuel Macron among the crowd of 45,261 watching at the Parc des Princes, Les Bleues came close to taking the lead in the second minute when Henry curled an effort just wide, and Le Sommer then saw her low strike saved.

Two minutes later the pair combined to put France in front, Le Sommer meeting Henry’s cut-back with a shot that went in off the bar via the hand of goalkeeper Kim Minjung.

France thought they had doubled the lead in the 27th minute when Griedge Mbock Bathy volleyed in, but the effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Le Sommer then had a strike tipped over by Kim, before the advantage was extended by Renard’s header from Gaetane Thiney’s corner.

Renard subsequently repeated the trick to make it 3-0 as she got her head to another corner just before the break.

After Henry brought another save out of Kim in the 57th minute, South Korea registered an attempt on goal when Kang Chaerim fired off-target.

They were then presented with a good chance following a mistake by Renard, but Lee Mina dragged her shot wide.

Henry subsequently completed the rout as she beat Kim with a fine effort from just outside the box.