The result was all that mattered to Ross after Hibernian win over St Mirren

Hibernian boss Jack Ross admitted the result was more important than the performance as his team edged St Mirren 2-1 in Paisley.

The Easter Road side went two goals in front through a Christian Doidge header and then a penalty late in the game converted by Stevie Mallan before St Mirren got one back in injury time through Junior Morias.

Hibs, though, held on to extend their undefeated league run to eight games and strengthen their hold on sixth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Ross said: “We had to dig it out. It was a huge game for us because we knew where a win would take us. It’s still early but it’s given us a platform to push on.

“There’s a lot still to improve on but there’s also still a lot to build on. Sometimes you’ve just got to find a way to win the game – and we’ve done that tonight. In both games, tonight and Saturday, we defended our box very well.”

In contrast, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was left to bemoan his side’s failure to take their chances.

The Buddies dominated for large periods of the contest but were found wanting until Morias found the net right at the death.

Goodwin said: “We’re extremely disappointed but I couldn’t be prouder of the players in terms of their effort in the second half.

“It’s a long long time since we’ve dominated a half of football like that against a very good team. Unfortunately we’ve got nothing to show for it.

“Tonight my goalkeeper hasn’t had a save to make and yet he’s had to pick the ball out the back of his net twice.

“We had two or three good opportunities at 0-0 which is the story of our season unfortunately.

“And then the opposition go up the park and score with a deflected header off my centre-half. So we’re gutted. We felt we had Hibs on the back foot and on the ropes.”