Returning Fletcher to train with Scotland

Fletcher has been sidelined by ulcerative colitis - an inflammatory bowel condition - and has not played for almost 10 months.

Scotland will face Australia in a friendly next Wednesday at Easter Road Stadium and while the 28-year-old has not been named by manager Craig Levein, it was confirmed he would link up with the national team.

"Darren will be with us at the weekend, he is back in training and he played 45 minutes in a practice match last week," Levein was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"He is not in the squad because he has not played for Manchester United but he will do a bit of training with us."

Fletcher's last appearance for Manchester United was November 22 last year during a Champions League match with Benfica.

In July, Reds manager Sir Alex Ferguson said Fletcher would be at great odds to even play again, but said the midfielder would be offered an alternative role at the Premier League club.