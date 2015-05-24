Returning Grabban ready for play-off final - Neil

Alex Neil would have no reservations about thrusting Lewis Grabban back into the first team for Norwich City's Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough.

Grabban has scored 12 league goals in 35 appearances since joining from Bournemouth in the close-season.

However, the striker has featured just four times since March 1 due to a combination of ankle surgery and a reckless red card in a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on April 25 that meant he was suspended for the semi-final matches against rivals Ipswich Town.

But manager Neil is in no doubt that Grabban is fit enough to start at Wembley on Monday should he decide to include him.

"He is okay. He has been training fully for the last three weeks," he said.

"He played in a practice game last week to get him some minutes under his belt so he is fine, he is raring to go.

"He can come in and do a job. Lewis is a naturally fit lad. If you look at him he is a proper specimen, in terms of being an athlete, and the one thing about him is he has a great work-rate.

"I have no concerns in that respect. Now he has served his suspension I think it is the first time in a long time we have a clean bill of health."