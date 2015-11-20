Reus: Dortmund have changed style following Klopp's exit

Marco Reus feels Borussia Dortmund have changed their style following Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Klopp bid farewell to Dortmund after seven years in charge, with Thomas Tuchel taking his place at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have since produced a number of impressive performances following a downturn in fortunes last term and Reus feels the club are back on the right track.

"There have been quite a few changes at the club, we're playing a different type of football from previous years," Reus told the official UEFA website.

"We're playing with more possession, even though we still press high when we lose the ball, in order to get close to the opposition goal as quickly as possible.

"We had quite a good run at the start, with a lot of wins; that was quite a euphoric moment. Then we had three or four games where we didn't play that well and dropped some points on the way.

"But I think we've picked ourselves back up and we are on the right track again."