Reus: Dortmund have the potential to win Europa League

Marco Reus is eyeing Europa League glory with Borussia Dortmund this season.

Dortmund find themselves competing in Europe's second-tier competition this term, following a lacklustre campaign last time around.

But they have enjoyed a fresh lease of life under coach Thomas Tuchel, with the former Mainz coach overseeing 11 consecutive wins in all competitions to begin his tenure.

Following a subsequent run of four matches without a victory, Dortmund are now on another winning streak of five games as they prepare to host Qabala in Group C, where victory will book their place in the last 32 if Krasnodar also beat PAOK.

Teams dropping out of the Champions League could then hinder Dortmund's ambitions but Reus believes his on-form team-mates have the capacity to lift the trophy.

"I think we have the potential," he said during a fans Q&A on the UEFA Europa League Facebook page.

"But after the group stage we will meet even stronger opponents. Then, it could come down to the form you have on that specific day.

"But we have the potential and really want to go to the final."

Reus joined a Dortmund side that had won back-to-back Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp in 2012 and remains at the club despite seeing other star names such as Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski depart.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old Germany international, who has been plagued by injury problems over the past two seasons, revealed that he has a long-standing admiration for one of European football's established superpowers.

"In my childhood I always played as Barcelona on the PlayStation," he added.

"That's because they have players of such extremely high quality and they play with a fantastic style as well."