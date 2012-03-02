Ribery doubtful for Leverkusen clash

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is doubtful for their league game at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday after picking up a thigh injury in France's friendly 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday, the player said.

"I do not know if I can play," Ribery told reporters on Friday. "I will try but it still hurts."

Ribery, who has scored 10 goals in the league, was injured early in the game in a clash with Marco Reus. Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

"I was treated for six hours yesterday. Today I swam and cycled. I hope it can be alright by tomorrow," said Ribery.

Schalke 04 are eager to extend the deal with Spanish striker Raul and have submitted a new contract offer to his manager, Schalke manager Horst Heldt told reporters.

He gave no details on the new offer but said more talks were expected with the former Real Madrid striker in March.

"We have agreed to talk towards the end of March again and that fits in with our plans," Heldt said. Raul joined Schalke in 2010, helping them to a Champions League semi-final spot last season and a German Cup win.

The 34-year-old has netted 11 times in the league this season.

Fourth-placed Schalke travel to bottom club Freiburg on Saturday.

Werder Bremen have snapped up talented teenage striker Johannes Wurtz from third-division club Saarbruecken as they seek to bolster their front line for next season.

Wurtz, who signed a deal until 2014, has scored six goals in 25 games this season for his club.

Bremen, who visit 16th-placed Hertha Berlin on Saturday, have again been relying on 33-year-old Claudio Pizarro in attack this season with the Peru international netting 15 league goals so far.