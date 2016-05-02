Ribery tells Guardiola to play him against Atletico

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has told Pep Guardiola he must play in Tuesday's crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid after recovering from a back injury.

The former France international had to settle for a spot on the bench in the 1-0 defeat at the Vicente Calderon last week, coming on halfway through the second half to take Kingsley Coman's place.

Ribery then sat out in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, which meant Bayern's wait to wrap up the Bundesliga title continued, after complaining of discomfort in his back.

However, the 33-year-old has stressed he is raring to go again when Bayern attempt to overturn the first-leg deficit.

"I am doing a lot better," Ribery told Kicker.

"I have been doing some running and will resume squad training on Monday.

"I am ready for the game against Atletico. I am really looking forward to playing against them. I have to play."