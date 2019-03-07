Rice: Hamilton players encouraged by victory at Aberdeen
Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has seen a rise in confidence among his players following their surprise win at Aberdeen.
But he warned them immediately after last Wednesday’s 2-0 victory that their focus must shift to Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell at Fir Park.
Rice said: “Any game that you win you take a lift from, but especially going to Aberdeen and coming back with a clean sheet, I see a lift in training, I see the confidence going up a little bit.
“But like I keep saying, that was gone on the Thursday morning. Right away it was gone, I was preparing for Motherwell.
“It’s a special game for the fans, there is a lot more special feeling from the fans than the players.
“The players know it’s a game, 90 minutes, one that we have to really compete in, make sure the fans really see us competing and giving it everything we have got, and hopefully come out winners.”
