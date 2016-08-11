Rio 2016: Brazil can sleep in peace after Denmark thrashing, says Gabriel Jesus

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus said his side can "sleep in peace" after they sealed a quarter-final spot at Rio 2016 with a 4-0 victory over Denmark.

The Palmeiras star, who will join Manchester City in January, scored the second goal as the host nation dispatched the visitors in Salvador to finish top of Group A.

Having received heavy criticism following 0-0 draws with South Africa and Iraq, Brazil turned on the style on Thursday, with Gabriel Barbosa and Luan also on the scoresheet in a stylish display at the packed Fonte Nova Arena.

And Gabriel, who was delighted with their performance, conceded that keeping their medal hopes alive was a huge weight off their shoulders.

"I feel more than relief," he said, as quoted by Globoesporte. "In all the interviews I've given, I said I was sad, not because I hadn't got any goals, but because the team hadn't scored and hadn't won.

"Today we went out with a greater spirit, we were able to get the goals.

"Our game was much better. We were pressing them without the ball. We should be congratulated for our match.

"We'll sleep in peace today. From tomorrow, we'll think about the quarter-finals."