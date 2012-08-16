Rio: RvP signing will shake up dressing room

Ferdinand, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, is confident the Dutch striker, who netted 37 goals in 48 appearances for Arsenal last season and is on the verge of signing for the Old Trafford club, will be a success.

"There's been many a player that's come to Manchester United and not met expectations," Ferdinand said. "Expectations here are higher than anywhere else in the world – some do brilliantly and some don't fare quite so well.

"I’ve got no worries about Robin, though. He’s a very good professional and that will only work in his favour at this club. I know his main aim won't be a selfish one – it will be all about winning trophies. And if he can score goals like he did last year then we’ll all be smiling come the end of the season."

Van Persie joins an already star-studded dressing room at Old Trafford and one bulging with forward options. Between them, England strikers Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck hit the back of the net 46 times last season, with Mexican striker Javier Hernandez contributing an additional dozen goals.

Summer signing Shinji Kagawa also arrives in Manchester with great expectations and the promise of attacking thrust in the final third. But despite a wealth of big names and big personalities already inhabiting Ferguson's dressing room, Ferdinand insists Van Persie's arrival will be positive.

"The manager has always said to me that the transfer window isn't always about who you bring in but it's as much about shaking up the changing room. And I think that's definitely something that’s going to happen this time.

"We’re bringing a big name into an environment that already has a lot of big names, especially in the forward department, so it's definitely going to shake things up. But it's going to be great for the squad."

bwin, Europe's number one online football and sports betting company, is the proud new Official Online Gaming and Betting Partner of Manchester United. Place a £5 bet on Manchester United through bwin for your chance to win a pair of season tickets.

By Nick Coppack

