Manchester United make stunning move for star Thierry Henry claims is favourite to win 2025 Ballon d'Or: report

Manchester United are looking to return to former glories with a star Thiery Henry has lauded this season

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United are looking to add more attacking quality to their squad as part of Ruben Amorim's rebuild in the summer, and there's potential they could even have a Ballon d'Or winner on their books.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best have all won the Ballon d'Or while playing for Manchester United, though even the club's key players have been well out of consideration for the top individual accolade in recent years.

That could be all set to change in the summer transfer window, however, with the Red Devils already making an offer to bring one of the top performers in Europe to Old Trafford.

Manchester United already make move for top performer

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah Manchester United

Henry has picked his favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, with Manchester United interested (Image credit: Getty Images)

After watching Liverpool and Mohamed Salah crash out of the Champions League following their penalty shootout defeat to PSG last week, Thierry Henry claimed that Raphinha had now become the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025 due to his performances both domestically and on the continent.

"Raphinha is ahead for me now [in the race for the Ballon d'Or], he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League," Henry said on CBS Sports. "He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and [Ousmane] Dembele.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Raphinha has caught the attention of those at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty."

Raphinha has scored 27 goals and layed on 21 assists in just 41 games so far this season, highlighting his importance to a Barcelona side currently top of La Liga, in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and targeting the latter stages of the Champions League.

And Spanish outlet Fichajes is now reporting that Manchester United have already made a £58.9m offer for the Brazilian winger.

Despite Raphinha's stunning form for Barcelona, the report suggests that such an offer might prove too difficult to turn down. Considering the Blaugrana's dire financial situation and opportunity to make a profit - albeit minimal - on Raphinha, £58.9m is certainly a transfer fee they might feel is too good to turn down.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

It will take a lot to convince Raphinha to leave Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems extremely unlikely that Manchester United would be able to pull off such a move if they're not playing Champions League football next season, making their Europa League results of paramount importance. Even then, Barcelona might not want to sell such a key performer, while there's no indication he'd be happy with leaving, either.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action after the international break, when they take on Nottingham Forest.

