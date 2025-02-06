'Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of football, I think he would have a massive impact if he joined Manchester United in some capacity when he decides to retire': CR7 tipped for shock Manchester United behind-the-scenes role

Life after the game can be a challenge even for elite footballers, but some have achieved so much and made such a fortune from playing that it’s hard to imagine them being a success in retirement too.

Cristiano Ronaldo just turned 40 and is scoring a goal per game for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He doesn’t seem like a man to embrace retirement willingly but a former rival in the Premier League thinks another spell at Manchester United could be just the ticket.

Bacary Sagna played more than 250 times in the Premier League for Arsenal and Manchester City and thinks Ronaldo would be able to bring his winning mentality to Old Trafford for a third time.

‘Whatever targets he sets, he achieves them’

“Ronaldo is a man of football; he can do anything. He has reached a stage where everything that he touches turns to gold,” Sagna told greatoffshoresportsbooks.com.

“He has reached a stage where, it doesn’t really matter what he does because he’s such a superstar. I think he would have a massive impact if he joined Manchester United in some capacity when he decides to retire.”

Ronaldo, who is ranked fourth in FourFourTwo’s list of the greatest footballers of all time, had two spells at Old Trafford as a player, winning everything in the first and nothing in the second. He’s considered an all-time great at Manchester United and with good reason.

“Regardless of how it ended for him a second time, and especially after what we have seen happen at the club since, Ronaldo will always be a legend at the club,” continued Sagna.

“I wouldn’t rule him out doing something in the business side of the game. He could literally perform any role at a football club whether it’s in the boardroom or on the grass because of who he is and what he brings in terms of experience.

“He understands the business of football. He understands life. Whatever targets he sets, he achieves them. He’s so dedicated that he will be a success in whatever he chooses to do, and it would be great for football and especially Manchester United if he wants to stay in the game.”

While it sometimes seems as if Ronaldo might never retire, the day is approaching. Sagna is probably right to expect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to find success in his endeavours.

But in FourFourTwo’s opinion, Manchester United should be wary of betting the farm on an unproven executive behind the scenes no matter his achievements on the pitch. Sentiment is no way to run a business and Old Trafford is no place for Ronaldo to cut his business teeth.