Rio set to miss clash with 'biggest idiot' Terry

The pair have not met in a competitive fixture since Ferdinand branded Terry "the biggest idiot" in his autobiography, published in October last year.

Ferdinand's comments came in response to Terry's conduct in the aftermath of allegations the Chelsea captain racially abused brother Anton Ferdinand - then of QPR - during a top-flight clash in October 2011.

Terry was eventually cleared of any offence by a magistrates court, but was served with a four-game ban and a £220,000 fine by the Football Association.

Ferdinand is likely to miss this weekend's west London derby with a niggling injury, but QPR boss Chris Ramsey expects Terry to receive a frosty reception at Loftus Road.

"Fans are fans and that's a subject that brings up a lot of different emotions," he said. "It would be odd to think that there isn't going to be extra feelings towards that situation.

"The whole episode for British society sat uncomfortably. It's not something that we really want to highlight in football, but it's something that happened and has been dealt with.

"We have to move on and hopefully everyone has learnt something from it."

Asked whether he would shake Terry's hand at full time, Ramsey added: "John Terry is a player of Chelsea and I am the manager of QPR. As a man and as a person I would shake his hand.

"I don't know what his feelings are towards me, but as long as there wasn't something on the field that was unprofessional by him, I would shake his hand."