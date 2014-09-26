Riviere confident that there's more to come

After netting 10 goals in 30 league appearances for Monaco last season, the 24-year-old moved to St James' Park in July.

Yet to score in his five Premier League outings, Riviere opened his account for the club in midweek during the 3-2 extra-time victory at Selhurst Park.

And the former France Under-21 international is confident he can take his goalscoring form into Monday's clash with Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

"I'm happy to get my first two goals," he said. "I didn't worry about not scoring because in training I have been playing well, but the goals just weren't coming.

"But I kept believing in myself. I know what I can do.

"I was waiting for that first goal to come and, now it is here, I know that more will follow.

"I want to play the next game and to keep going like this."