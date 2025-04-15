Newcastle United in talks with first summer signing, after Eddie Howe 'convincer'

It's looking more and more likely that Newcastle United will be returning to a form of European football next season.

The Magpies were unfortunate to not be playing continental football this season, after finishing seventh, a position that has previously given access to Europa Conference League football.

However Manchester United's FA Cup victory meant the Red Devils took one of England's two designated places in the Europa League after they finished eighth.

Eddie Howe 'convinces' board to make move for €17 million striker

Newcastle celebrating ending a 70-year trophy drought with the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

With England guaranteed five Champions League places, there is potential that eight teams could qualify for Europe next season based on league positions only.

Newcastle, who are currently fourth, could go third with a win against Crystal Palace in their game in hand, and would be in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe's squad will once again need bolstering if that happens. Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento represented an adequate attempt to bolster ahead of their last European campaign but a quieter window last time out means there a gaps that may need plugging.

It appears Newcastle have already lined up their first signing in the shape of Toluwalase Arokodare from Genk according to Africafoot.

Callum Wilson injury record and dip in form mean a back up to Alexander Isak is required and Arokodare may prove to be just that. The Nigerian bagged 17 goals in 30 games in the the Jupiler Pro League regular season, alerting Newcastle to his quality.

FourFourTwo understand manager Howe values the striker highly and has convinced the club to make a move the 24-year-old.

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian side would reportedly demand a fee of €17 million, €4 million above his current market value according to Transfermarkt, but that shouldn't prove to be a stumbling block for the owners of the Toon Army.

Interest in Isak means that strengthening the centre-forward position will be priority for Newcastle. As adamant as the hierarchy are that Isak will not be sold, a monumental bid may be too much to turn down, and knowing adequate back-up is ready to go will soften the blow slightly.

FourFourTwo believes there would be little to lose in making a move for Arokodare.