Road trip to Rangers is what football’s all about – Well boss Robinson

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists games like Sunday’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox are “what you are in football for”.

The third-placed Steelmen saw their two-match winless run come to an end as they were beaten 3-0 by Aberdeen last weekend.

And they will face another stern test when they visit Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, but Robinson is relishing the trip.

He said: “This is what you are in football for. To go to Ibrox and Celtic Park and big venues like that, in front of 50,000 or 60,000 people.

“And it gives people an opportunity. Every game gives you an opportunity to express yourself, show how good a player you are.

“Hopefully we can go and perform. We’ve been there a couple of times, I’ve got results in the past with teams, I’ve had bad experiences there as well.

“So we need every single player at the top of their game.

“Last week we had four or five.

“We need to be right at the top of our game to make sure we get something out of it.

“It’s a case of us going there and believing in ourselves – really believing in ourselves.

“We’ll go with a game plan, we’ll set up prepared, we’ve worked on it all week. It’s whether we’re able to implement that or not.

“But we’re going there definitely with a plan and an intention to get something out of the game.”

The game will be Rangers’ second in less than 72 hours following their Europa League clash in Porto on Thursday night.

But Robinson does not expect the extra game or the travelling to affect the Light Blues.

He added: “It’ll make absolutely no difference whatsoever.

“They’ve a squad, they’ve got players on the bench who are worth six or seven million, so I think they’ll be well capable of fielding a side that’s as strong as one before the Porto game.”

Injury-hit Motherwell will assess Peter Hartley – who had to come off in the early stages of last weekend’s defeat against the Dons – and Allan Campbell, Mark O’Hara and Jake Carroll ahead of the game.