Robben back as Guardiola calls for focus

Pep Guardiola is relishing Arjen Robben's return to action ahead of Tuesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, while warning his team there is no time to celebrate their Bundesliga success.

Borussia Monchengladbach's victory over Wolfsburg on Sunday meant Bayern retained their league title with four games to spare.

But with the Pokal semi against rivals Dortmund to come at the Allianz Arena and the UEFA Champions League semi-final versus Barcelona on the horizon, head coach Guardiola has called for focus.

His task of steering Bayern towards the treble is set to be boosted by the return of talismanic winger Robben, who has missed the past five weeks with an abdominal muscle tear.

"We've successfully defended the title so we're really happy. Thank you to the players," Guardiola said on Monday.

"We have no time to celebrate though. We have a big game against Dortmund in the semi-finals."

On Robben, the Spaniard added: "We need him. It's great news that he's back. But let's not forget that he's been out for five weeks.

"He won't need long to regain his fitness and rhythm. Robben is a special player. He could play, he is one of many options on the table."