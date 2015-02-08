Robben: Bayern magic will always shine through

The champions started 2015 in disappointing style with a 4-1 loss at Wolfsburg and then drew 1-1 against Schalke on Tuesday.

Normal service was resumed at Stuttgart, though, with stunning strikes from Robben and David Alaba either side of half-time securing the points.

In-form winger Robben took his tally to eight goals in his last nine games when he struck with a fine first-half finish and the Netherlands international felt Bayern's clinical finishing made the difference.

"Stuttgart pulled everyone back and defended so it was important to score just before half-time," Robben told reporters.

"It put us in a good position and made the second half a bit easier. It was time we took three points, that was very important to us.

"Stuttgart were very defensive and used their wingers as full-backs. You have to go in search of the gaps. The magic moment always comes, we always make chances - but you have to take your chances.

"We scored from our first chance and that's what you need in a game like that."

Bayern hold an eight-point gap over second-placed Wolfsburg and welcome Hamburg to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.