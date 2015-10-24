Robben: Comeback goal a 'reward'

Arjen Robben described scoring against Cologne as a "reward" after returning from a long layoff through injury for Bayern Munich.

The Dutch winger was named in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up for Bayern's 4-0 Bundesliga win and opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena to help the Bavarians to a 10th successive league victory.

The 31-year-old had been sidelined for almost two months with a thigh injury but felt he settled back into first-team action right from the start.

"You always have to wait and see. I was very happy to be back on the pitch," Robben said.

"I think I was surprisingly good right from the start, but I have been training well and I felt good. To score the first goal was a nice reward for the hard work I've put in. When you win 4-0, the day is even better."

Robben's 35th-minute strike marked his 75th Bundesliga goal and, after missing seven weeks of action since injuring himself on international duty, he said it had been tough to sit in the stands.

"Only being able to watch is the hardest thing for any footballer," he said.

"You have to try and put all your positive energy into your recovery. I put everything in and worked very hard. Credit to everyone who supported me. I did it. I'm back."