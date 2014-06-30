Robben defends his comments over diving

The Bayern Munich man saw two shouts for penalties waved away during the last 16 clash in Fortaleza, before finally winning a spot-kick at the third attempt, drawing contact from Mexico captain Rafael Marquez.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converted the stoppage-time penalty to send Netherlands through, and Robben subsequently apologised for going to ground too easily earlier in the contest.

A FIFA statement on Monday confirmed that Robben would face no action for any alleged dives, and the forward expressed disappointment about the reaction to his remarks.

"It's a shame," he said in a press conference. "I was honest in the interview after the game, and sometimes you are punished for being honest.

"I said there was one foul where I went to the ground after he took his leg away. It was a stupid act from me and had nothing to do with the penalty.

"The penalty was a clear foul and I think this is a shame because we put in a great performance and that is the main thing.

"I like to be honest and I apologise for this action in the first half and this had no affect on the game.

"I will continue to be honest, it was one stupid action, but it had no affect on the game.

"I'm an honest guy, it didn't have any influence on the game."