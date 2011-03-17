Robben: Europa League is not my thing

Bayern, last season's Champions League finalists, lost to holders Inter Milan in the round of 16 on Tuesday and lie fourth in the Bundesliga, leaving their participation in Europe's premier competition next season in doubt.

"I cannot imagine that (playing in the Europa League)," the 27-year-old Dutch international, who has played 52 games in the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern, told Bild newspaper.

"That is the worst that can happen. I think it is better if you don't play in it at all," said Robben, who has a contract with the German champions until 2013.

Robben was involved in both Bayern's goals but an 88th- minute strike enabled Inter to win 3-2 and snatch qualification on the away goals rule.

"Even winning the Europa League would not mean anything for me," he said. "That is not the title you want to win and it is not something I want."

Bayern, seven points behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the league, are desperate to finish runners-up to gain automatic qualification for next season's Champions League group stage.

A third-place finish would put them in the Champions League qualifying round