Robben like an F1 engine, claims Bayern doctor

The Netherlands international hurt his back during Bayern's 7-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on March 11.

Robben missed his team's 4-0 win at Werder Bremen three days later, but appears set to return when they meet Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Muller-Wohlfahrt said Robben was comparable to an F1 car.

"Arjen is comparable to a Formula 1 engine," he told Sky.

"Arjen will be inspected prior to each game. And if he gets the OK, then he takes off."

Bayern are 11 points clear atop the Bundesliga table ahead of their clash against Monchengladbach.