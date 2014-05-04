Robben hits out at Bayern critics since Real defeat

The reigning European champions were sent crashing out of the competition 5-0 on aggregate, with Pep Guardiola's tactics called into question as a result of their 4-0 hammering in the second leg of their semi-final.

Having wrapped up the Bundesliga in record time, Guardiola's men remain on course for a league and cup double, with Borussia Dortmund their opponents in the DFB-Pokal final.

Robben feels criticism over Bayern's recent form is over the top and believes they can cap their season with a successful defence of their Pokal title.

"After the 4-0 (second-leg) defeat to Real, everything was put into question," he told the Bundesliga website.

"We were the best team in the world for the entire season, then we lose a match and suddenly everything's going wrong. In my opinion, people read too much into that defeat.

"We've been through so much as a team. We've had our fair share of disappointments, but we've also had plenty of fantastic moments. The most important thing in these situations is to stick together, remain positive and keep going."

Robben also stated that a victory in the Pokal final would go some way to making up for their European exit.

"Definitely, we've already had a great season as it is," he added.

"I think our fans and all the experts agree."