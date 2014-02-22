Robben, Neuer question Szczesny punishment

Neuer, Bayern's goalkeeper, urged FIFA to re-think the 'triple punishment' of a spot kick, red card and suspension for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the penalty area, after watching Szczesny suffer that fate in the Bavarian club's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Szczesny was sent off in the first half of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern after making contact with Robben, as the Dutch winger got to a lofted pass in the box ahead of the Polish gloveman.

While Robben denied he dived and labelled the incident was 'a clear penalty', the 30-year-old felt sorry for Szczesny.

"It was a brilliant attack with Toni Kroos. He chipped the ball over the defence and I was faster than the goalkeeper," Robben told The Telegraph.

"I wanted to control the ball but the only thing I still remember is a 'bang' against my leg and me lying on the ground. Of course it was a foul.

"It was a clear penalty, although the red card was perhaps debatable.

"I never saw the ball again after he hit me. It was the turning point of the game."

Neuer believes the current combination of rules that results in 'triple punishment' is excessive.

"One should reconsider the rule," Neuer told ESPN FC.

The German goalkeeper also said: "From a keeper's point of view you have to be critical of the red card… the team is already punished by the penalty call."