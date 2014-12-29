Robben is a 'perfect example' says Sammer

The Netherlands international has made 119 Bundesliga appearances since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2009, winning three domestic crowns and a UEFA Champions League title in the process.

Sammer claims Robben, 30, keeps getting better and has urged others to follow his lead.

"Arjen is a perfect example of how an older player can still learn and develop, and refuse to be satisfied with what he's already achieved," he told Bayern's official website. "He invests 100 per cent in every training session.

"In the past he often tried to pull tricks on his body, but that's not on. He's learned to stay more calm and relaxed and take a day for himself if necessary.

"He's given the idea of keeping on learning throughout life, including for players who are around 30, a basically perfect boost.

"There's one other thing I want to say about Arjen, and it also applies to Franck Ribery; both are often accused of not working hard enough for the team. That's utter nonsense when you see how team-oriented both of them are.

"They're both world-class players who've retained their individuality and inventiveness but are fully integrated members of the team. And they're both exemplary, in training and the way they look after their bodies.

"I can only advise every young player to watch them as they go about their daily work and learn from them."