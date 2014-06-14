Robben proud of Dutch display against Spain

Robben scored two goals in the second half as the Netherlands came from behind to trounce Spain 5-1 in Group B at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

The Bayern Munich speedster was at his blistering best against the defending champions but he preferred to congratulate the team, who gained some revenge for their 2010 World Cup final defeat.

"It's a fantastic feeling to have scored those goals," Robben told FIFA.com after netting his seventh goal in his last seven international appearances for Louis van Gaal's side.

"I have to say, I'm just so proud of my team. It's always nice to score a couple of goals but I'm far prouder of the side.

"I'm proud of our performance because that's what really matters."

Saturday's result saw Spain concede five goals in a match for the first time since losing 6-2 to Scotland in 1963.

It was also only the second time Spain had shipped that many goals at a World Cup, having previously been on the receiving end of a 6-1 defeat to Brazil in 1950.

But despite the magnitude of the performance, Robben urged his Dutch team-mates to remain focused ahead of clashes against Australia and Chile.

"We need to stay focused and just keep doing what we have been doing," he said. "Tomorrow we start again."