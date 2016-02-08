Robben rejoices as Ribery resumes Bayern training
Franck Ribery returned to full team training with Bayern Munich on Monday and Arjen Robben was thrilled to see him back.
Arjen Robben has welcomed the return to fitness of Franck Ribery as Bayern Munich enter a crucial run of fixtures.
Ribery has been sidelined since December after suffering a thigh muscle injury in the 3-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, but completed a full training session on Monday.
Pep Guardiola's side visit Bochum in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Wednesday and face away trips in the Bundesliga to Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund within the next month, after their Champions League last-16 first leg with Juventus.
And Robben believes Ribery's return could not have come at a better time, telling FCB.TV: "It's nice to have Francky here again. We need him. There are some beautiful but heavy months coming up."
Looking ahead to the Bochum clash, Robben has warned his Bayern team-mates not to underestimate a side battling for promotion from the second division.
"It's a very intense game. It won't be easy," he said.
"Bochum could also play in the Bundesliga. We'll need all of us at our best."
