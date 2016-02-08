Robben rejoices as Ribery resumes Bayern training

Arjen Robben has welcomed the return to fitness of Franck Ribery as Bayern Munich enter a crucial run of fixtures.

Ribery has been sidelined since December after suffering a thigh muscle injury in the 3-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, but completed a full training session on Monday.

Pep Guardiola's side visit Bochum in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Wednesday and face away trips in the Bundesliga to Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund within the next month, after their Champions League last-16 first leg with Juventus.

And Robben believes Ribery's return could not have come at a better time, telling FCB.TV: "It's nice to have Francky here again. We need him. There are some beautiful but heavy months coming up."

Looking ahead to the Bochum clash, Robben has warned his Bayern team-mates not to underestimate a side battling for promotion from the second division.

"It's a very intense game. It won't be easy," he said.

"Bochum could also play in the Bundesliga. We'll need all of us at our best."