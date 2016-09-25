Robben speaks out on injury fears

Arjen Robben has allayed concerns regarding his fitness despite opting to remain on the bench during Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at Hamburg on Saturday.

The Dutch winger was named among the substitutes at the Volksparkstadion, but after beginning a light warm-up during the first half, swiftly returned to the technical area and reclaimed his seat.

The 32-year-old subsequently played no part in his side's hard-fought victory, but insisted that he is still close to making a full recovery from the adductor injury that has hampered him in recent months.

"I felt a nerve during the warm-up and I was taking no chances," he said.

"It's nothing bad, it was just a precaution. One must not forget that I am only just coming back having been out for a long time through injury."

The adductor issue restricted Robben to just 15 Bundesliga appearances last term and he then missed a further six weeks after the problem flared up again during Bayern's first pre-season outing in mid-July.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man did mark his return to action by coming off the bench to score against Hertha Berlin last midweek, however, and he is expected to be named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.