Robben unconcerned by goal drought

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben is adamant he is not worried about his lack of goals in recent months as the Bundesliga champions prepare to take on Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Netherlands international last found the net for his club on November 7 in the 4-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart and has since gone eight games without scoring.

Robben got a number of chances to end his drought in the 3-1 win over Darmstadt at the weekend, but failed to do so as his dry spell continued.

"I am not worried about the lack of goals. I am playing pretty well, I am feeling good, but the ball just does not seem to want to go in," the 32-year-old told Bild.

"But it does not help to think about the chances I missed.

"I will just keep going. The goals will come again at some point."

Robben saw fellow winger Franck Ribery return to action on Saturday after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury and the Dutchman was delighted to see his colleague back on the pitch.

"It was a wonderful moment. For Franck, for me, for all of us really," he added. "Robbery [Robben and Ribery] is still alive!

"We have been playing together for so long, things are going smoothly again right away."

Bayern travel to Turin having not lost to Juve since 2005.