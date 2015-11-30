Robben wants Guardiola to stay at Bayern

Arjen Robben has joined the queue of Bayern Munich players hoping coach Pep Guardiola commits to the Bundesliga champions - and also ruled out a move from the Allianz Arena himself.

Guardiola's current deal runs out at the end of the season, although talks are planned with the Bayern board following their final game before the winter break against Hannover on December 19.

Robben is keen for the former Barcelona coach to remain in Bavaria for years to come.

He told reporters: "We have one of the best coaches in the world. As many of our players have said, we all want him to stay. It is a lot of fun working with him.

"Tactically he is maybe the best. And I don't say that just because he is our coach at the moment."

Robben has a little over 18 months left on his deal but is not interested in discussing a move elsewhere.

He added: "I am happy in Munich, my family is happy in Munich. My contract runs until 2017. You can't look far forward in football, but everything is fine at the moment. I hope to continue this way.

"I have never thought about a transfer. I have always felt comfortable in Munich - even after we lost the Champions League final in 2012."

