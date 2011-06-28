Roberts: Arsenal could tempt Samba

The former Hertha Berlin stopper has been linked with big money moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, having once again impressed at the heart of Rovers' defence during 2010/11.

And Roberts, 33, believes the lure of Champions League football could make it difficult for Rovers to retain the Congolese defender.

"There's no doubt Chris Samba has done well for the football club and he signed a new contract recently," Roberts told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I'm sure the club will do everything in their power to keep him, but Arsenal's a big challenge and a big club and you would understand if he wants to go and play Champions League football, as much as it would be an issue for us."

Samba arrived at Blackburn from Hertha in a deal worth £450,000 in January 2007 and has since gone on to become one of the most highly regarded defenders in the Premier League.