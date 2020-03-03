Robinson pledges to reward Motherwell for support during domestic abuse case

Stephen Robinson has vowed to reward Motherwell and their fans for their loyalty throughout his domestic abuse case.

The Motherwell manager was cleared on Friday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court of assaulting partner Robyn Lauchlan by grabbing and pinning her against a fence, and acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards her in the Scottish capital on December 13 last year.

Miss Lauchlan had insisted Robinson was innocent and Motherwell gave him “unconditional support” through a difficult time.

Robinson said: “It was very stressful on all my family and everyone involved in it. But justice has been done and we can draw a line under it.

“(Chief executive) Alan Burrows and (chairman) Jim McMahon, the whole board, have been fantastic with myself and my family, and I can’t ask for any more.

“It is a personal issue so I didn’t bring it into the football club, we didn’t talk about it at the football club. I put my brave face on, which you have to.

“My determination is to reward those people for their loyalty to me and make sure we finish strongly this season.”

Robinson admits the backing of the fans was a major boost – especially when they were chanting his name.

“It’s been absolutely huge,” he said. “I don’t get too emotional but I have to say at Dundee walking down when the crowd were at the back of the stand, it’s very emotional. Because you realise how much loyalty the club have to you and hopefully I have shown that in abundance as well.

“I am more desperate than anyone, believe me, to turn these results around and give them a season to remember.”

Motherwell have not won in eight matches but Robinson insists his case had no bearing on their form.

“The club have been fantastic,” Robinson said. “They were unwavering in their support for me. I don’t think that was ever in any doubt. We have a great respect for each other.

“They knew what I was doing, they see my work ethic and all the staff’s work ethic. That didn’t change throughout this.

“There were numerous reasons why we weren’t winning football matches – loss of form, suspensions and injuries, and everyone forgot to mention we lost Devante Cole and James Scott, and Chris Long for long periods.

“There were reasons and that certainly wasn’t one of them and the club have been quick to point that out, that we never changed our work ethic. We had a little bit of bad luck as well and that can only last so long.”

Despite their downturn, Motherwell are third in the Ladbrokes Premiership ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Ross County. Now Robinson believes they can rediscover the winning feeling.

“Certainly a weight has been lifted off me personally,” he said. “In terms of the club, we gave the boys two or three days off to reset their minds and their confidence.

“I have used the same 12 or 13 players over and over again because they are the boys that I’ve trusted, and they needed a rest.

“The games were coming every three days, it did take a toll physically and psychologically when you are losing late goals. We had red cards, suspensions, injuries and it was very, very difficult.

“We have come through that period still third in the league and I firmly believe we can kick on.

“It’s a young squad that needs encouraged and that’s what we have been able to do these last few days. I feel a real vibrancy around the club again.”