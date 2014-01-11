Rodgers: Moses adapting to 'massive' club

Moses moved to Anfield for the 2013-14 campaign from Chelsea in the close-season, but has struggled to make an impact after scoring on his debut against Swansea City.

The Nigeria international has started just six Premier League games to date, and was withdrawn at the interval of Liverpool's 2-0 FA Cup win over Oldham Athletic following an under-par first-half display.

That led to talk that Rodgers may look to cut Moses' stay on Merseyside short by sending him back to Chelsea.

However, the Northern Irishman has dismissed such speculation, saying the 23-year-old has reacted superbly to his disappointing performance against Oldham while also claiming he is acclimatising to the pressure of playing for Liverpool.

"There will be no cancelling the loan - Victor and I have spoken a couple of times this week and I explained my reasons for taking him off," Rodgers told the Liverpool Echo.

"He has been excellent since then, I have seen a real marked difference in terms of his performance.

"It's not easy when you come to a big club.

"You come from a really good club like Chelsea to a massive club like Liverpool where there is expectancy every day. For any player to go into a big club there is a big difference in terms of mentality.

"He's a good kid and I'm delighted to have him here. I've got no doubt that over the course of time here he will show his talent - I still expect him to make a big contribution in the second half of the season."

Liverpool travel to Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.