Rodgers slams Ferguson for lack of ethics

The Scot - who led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles during a distinguished managerial career before retiring at the end of last season - was critical of former players including David Beckham and Roy Keane in the new book, which was released this week.

And Liverpool manager Rodgers believes that issues in the dressing room should not be brought to public attention.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "Anyone who's been in football knows that whatever is said behind closed doors and in the changing room is something you wouldn't want to hear again.

"It's something that's vitally important. You want to know as a human being that you can speak openly and communication is honest, and hopefully wouldn't get repeated.

"It's certainly something that in modern time is becoming more difficult. I always felt that years ago you could say those sorts of things, that people were open and honest, but that it would get left behind and you move on.

"As times goes on and all the social communication and technologies come along it makes it that more difficult.

"You would like to think you would still have some old school values and ethics that whatever is said, you take it on the chin and keep it behind closed doors and move on."

Rodgers also hit back at claims by Ferguson that midfielder Steven Gerrard is not a "top, top player", and believes Liverpool's talisman should be considered among the best.

"Everyone who's seen that would probably say it's more than harsh," he continued.

"I've watched Steven over many years and recognised he was a top player, but it's only when you come in and work with the man and realise how professional he is on a daily basis that you understand his performance level.

"This is a guy who at 33 is a top, top player. He's a wonderful talent and I don't think anyone could argue (that)."