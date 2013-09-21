Rodgers thrilled with Suarez-less Liverpool

Suarez completes his 10-game ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic when the Reds host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

While Rodgers will be thrilled to have his 30-goal striker back on deck, Liverpool have thrived – not struggled, like many feared – while Suarez was banned.

The Reds have won seven and drawn two of their nine games Suarez has missed, dispelling the myth Liverpool are too reliant on the Uruguayan.

"Luis is a top player but we have continued to work well and get the results," Rodgers told the Mirror.

"Make no mistake, it's going to be great to have a player of that quality back.

"But I think we've shown we're more than a one-man team, if people said that.

"Don't get me wrong, it is teams that win titles and trophies, but within that team you need top players."

It has been the stunning form of Daniel Sturridge that has ensured Liverpool have coped without Suarez.

The England striker has scored 10 goals in his last nine Premier league outings and will equal John Aldridge's 1987 feat of scoring in the club's first five league games if he finds the back of the net against Southampton.

While delighted with Sturridge's contribution, Rodgers said the 24-year-old's record is down the performances his team-mates.

"Our focus is about the unit and the whole team," the Liverpool manager said.

"(Sturridge) has come in and done brilliant but Daniel will be the first to tell you as well that without the support of his team-mates, he wouldn't have been the success that he's been so far.

"So I think we have probably shown, and hopefully put to bed, this idea that we're a one-man team because we're certainly not."

Liverpool are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league stretching back to the end of last season but Rodgers believes his revolution at the club is still taking shape.

"We're going through something here that probably hasn't happened at this club for a few years," Rodgers said.

"We're having consistency so that breeds confidence in itself. The players show great confidence every day and go into the games showing that.

"It's also something that over time, that confidence will improve and will get better. At this moment people will talk about the season being in its early stages, but the race is running.

"You don't get these games back. We're up and running and living in the reality and the reality is that the team is doing well.

"I just think the consequence of our work and the results will improve that confidence as we go on."