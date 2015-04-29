Rodriguez boost for Southampton
Jay Rodriguez has not played for over a year, but stated "I'm back" after coming through a full training session with Southampton.
Jay Rodriguez came through a full training session with his Southampton team-mates for the first time in over a year on Wednesday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.
The former Burnley striker has been sidelined since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City last April.
Rodriguez was applauded onto the training pitch by his team-mates as he took another step closer to making his long-awaited return.
"I'm back! Thanks for all of the support on Twitter. #muchlove," Rodriguez tweeted.
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman stated earlier this month that Rodriguez may have to wait until next season to feature for the first team.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium, with Tottenham and Manchester City reportedly monitoring his progress.
