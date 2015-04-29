Rodriguez boost for Southampton

Jay Rodriguez came through a full training session with his Southampton team-mates for the first time in over a year on Wednesday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

The former Burnley striker has been sidelined since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City last April.

Rodriguez was applauded onto the training pitch by his team-mates as he took another step closer to making his long-awaited return.

"I'm back! Thanks for all of the support on Twitter. #muchlove," Rodriguez tweeted.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman stated earlier this month that Rodriguez may have to wait until next season to feature for the first team.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium, with Tottenham and Manchester City reportedly monitoring his progress.