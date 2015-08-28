Rodwell hoping for more goals

Sunderland's two-goal hero Jack Rodwell is hoping there are more goals to come this season.

English midfielder Rodwell scored twice as Sunderland defeated Exeter City 6-3 in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Rodwell has struggled for fitness and consistency since moving to the Stadium of Light from Manchester City in August last year.

But the 24-year-old feels he can now push on, having opened his 2015-16 account.

"I haven't scored as many goals as I would have wanted to for Sunderland," Rodwell said ahead of Saturday's trip to Aston Villa.

"I feel like there have been times when I've got into the right position, but for some reason the ball hasn't quite fallen for me like it did on Tuesday night.

"I could probably have had a couple more against Exeter, so hopefully that's a sign of things to come. I'll keep working hard and trying to get more goals every season.

"I played well against Swansea [City], and felt a bit leggy against Exeter.

"But I'm pleased with my last two games and got a couple of goals to my name too."