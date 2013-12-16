Rolfes relishing PSG test for Leverkusen

Sami Hyypia's side, who qualified for the last 16 by beating Real Sociedad in their final Group A game, will host the Ligue 1 champions at the BayArena before taking the trip to the Parc des Princes for the second leg.

The German side have not reached the quarter-finals since their run to the final in 2001-02, and will be underdogs for their meeting with a PSG side that cruised through Group C to qualify for the knock-out stages for the second straight season.

But, while Rolfes concedes it is a difficult draw, the 31-year-old is looking forward to locking horns with Laurent Blanc's men.

"There simply weren't any easy draws left today," Rolfes said.

"Every team that we could have drawn was a top European side and in the end we were drawn with Paris.

"It's a great challenge for us, which we will happily accept."

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller is hopeful that the Bundesliga club can spring a surprise, despite PSG's impressive array of talent.

"There is a small chance for us in this contest and we plan to seize it," Voller explained.

"(Zlatan) Ibrahimovic is obviously their stand-out player, but with (Edinson) Cavani, (Ezequiel) Lavezzi and Thiago Silva, they have plenty of other world-class players."