Rolfes relishing PSG test for Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen captain Simon Rolfes is relishing the challenge of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Sami Hyypia's side, who qualified for the last 16 by beating Real Sociedad in their final Group A game, will host the Ligue 1 champions at the BayArena before taking the trip to the Parc des Princes for the second leg.
The German side have not reached the quarter-finals since their run to the final in 2001-02, and will be underdogs for their meeting with a PSG side that cruised through Group C to qualify for the knock-out stages for the second straight season.
But, while Rolfes concedes it is a difficult draw, the 31-year-old is looking forward to locking horns with Laurent Blanc's men.
"There simply weren't any easy draws left today," Rolfes said.
"Every team that we could have drawn was a top European side and in the end we were drawn with Paris.
"It's a great challenge for us, which we will happily accept."
Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller is hopeful that the Bundesliga club can spring a surprise, despite PSG's impressive array of talent.
"There is a small chance for us in this contest and we plan to seize it," Voller explained.
"(Zlatan) Ibrahimovic is obviously their stand-out player, but with (Edinson) Cavani, (Ezequiel) Lavezzi and Thiago Silva, they have plenty of other world-class players."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.