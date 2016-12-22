Roma 3 Chievo 1: Dzeko strikes as Spalletti's side finish 2016 in second

Roma came from behind to secure an important 3-1 Serie A victory over Chievo in their final match of 2016 on Thursday.

Jonathan de Guzman opened the scoring on 37 minutes but Stephan El Shaarawy levelled in first-half injury time with a fine free-kick.

Edin Dzeko converted from close range after the break before Diego Perotti's late penalty completed the turnaround and ensured Roma finish the calendar year in second place in the table, four points behind leaders Juventus, who have played a game less.

Bruno Peres struck the post with a free-kick in a strong opening half-hour from Luciano Spalletti's side but they were stunned when De Guzman - who bizarrely wears the number one shirt - headed in Mariano Izco's cross to put Chievo ahead.

The Stadio Olimpico was shocked but was brought to its feet before the break as El Shaarawy bent in a free-kick from 20 yards to level the scores.

Dzeko swept the ball into the bottom corner from close range seven minutes after the restart to put the Giallorossi ahead, and he could have added to his tally when he drilled Peres' cut-back wide of the post before being thwarted by goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino when through one-on-one.

But Roma's third came in the dying seconds of injury time, as Perotti fired in confidently from the spot after being tripped in the area by Filippo Costa.