Roma fans deserve better, stresses Garcia

The Italian side will play their first UEFA Europa League match of the season after finishing third in Group E of the Champions League and Garcia sees it as an opportunity for his men to find their stride again.

Roma have played nine games since the turn of the year and have emerged victorious just twice over the course of 90-minute matches, subsequently slipping seven points behind Serie A pacesetters Juventus.

But Garcia's side now turn their attentions back to Europe and the coach believes it is about time Roma produce a performance that their fans are expecting when Feyenoord visit on Thursday.

"We owe our fans a performance," he told reporters. "The players and I are the first to want to win.

"We have to acquire experience and do Roma justice on the continent.

"The guys are in good shape and up for it. We want to show what we're really all about.

"The guys are ready to run like crazy and show their desire to win the match."

"Last year teams were afraid of playing Roma. Now it's up to us to make sides fear us again."