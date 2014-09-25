Roma welcome UEFA investigation over FFP

The European governing body announced on Thursday that they are to investigate seven clubs over a potential breaking of the rules.

Roma were among those teams who failed to break even in their latest financial reports, but were swift in issuing a statement to condone the action by UEFA.

"We support UEFA's efforts through Financial Fair Play to ensure financial stability in football – it is very much in line with our strategy and actions," it read. "Our current ownership took over a club in economic distress just three years ago and were very clear from the outset that our club would be run as a business in order to maximize economic success along with on-field performance.



"We are very proud of the economic and competitive accomplishments achieved in a very short time and are even more optimistic about our future.

"We look forward to a dialogue with UEFA and are confident they will recognize our accomplishments and consider us a model for future investment in European football."

Monaco, Besiktas, Inter, Krasnodar, Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon are the other six clubs under investigation.