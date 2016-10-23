Romagnoli happy at Milan amid Chelsea links

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has no intention of leaving the club, despite interest from Chelsea.

Antonio Conte was desperate to lure Romagnoli to Chelsea during the last transfer window but his attempts were unsuccessful.

Chelsea are reportedly set to circle again in January but the 21-year-old Italy international is happy at San Siro.

"I am happy at Milan and in Italy, so I hope to remain here," Romagnoli said via Mediaset Premium.

Romagnoli played a key role as Milan upstaged Serie A champions Juventus 1-0 on Saturday.

After Juve had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half, Milan took advantage thanks to Manuel Locatelli's stunning strike in the 65th minute.

The win helped Milan close within two points of ladder-leading Juve and Romagnoli revelled in the triumph.

"It was a great game and a wonderful feeling. We must continue like this," he said.

"We want to get into Europe, but it all depends on us. If we carry on in this vein, then we can really go far. The table is tight and we're only at week nine, so let's enjoy the moment."