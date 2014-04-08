Roma's Destro handed four-match suspension
In-form Roma forward Mattia Destro has been suspended for four matches after appearing to strike Cagliari's Davide Astori.
The incident, which was missed by match referee Davide Massa and his fellow officials, occurred in the 33rd minute of the Serie A contest at the Stadio Sant'Elia on Sunday.
Destro scored a hat-trick in Roma's 3-1 triumph and has now netted seven goals in his last five matches.
But Roma's remote title chances will be further blighted by Destro's absence after a video review of the clash between the 23-year-old and defender Astori revealed wrongdoing on his part.
Serie A's governing body have handed him a three-game ban and an additional one-game sanction for the number of yellow cards he has accumulated following a caution in the 42nd minute of the clash in Sardinia.
