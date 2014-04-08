Roma's Destro handed four-match suspension

The incident, which was missed by match referee Davide Massa and his fellow officials, occurred in the 33rd minute of the Serie A contest at the Stadio Sant'Elia on Sunday.

Destro scored a hat-trick in Roma's 3-1 triumph and has now netted seven goals in his last five matches.

But Roma's remote title chances will be further blighted by Destro's absence after a video review of the clash between the 23-year-old and defender Astori revealed wrongdoing on his part.

Serie A's governing body have handed him a three-game ban and an additional one-game sanction for the number of yellow cards he has accumulated following a caution in the 42nd minute of the clash in Sardinia.