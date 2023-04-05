Romelu Lukaku sent off for celebration after being 'subjected to racist abuse' in Coppa Italia clash with Juventus

Romelu Lukaku received a red card for his response to alleged racist abuse from Juventus fans during the Coppa Italia semi-final with the striker's Inter Milan side, after he scored a stoppage time penalty equaliser.

Levelling the scores 1-1 in the 95th minute of the first leg of the tie, Lukaku duly celebrated by saluting the Turin crowd while putting a finger to his lips, after his agents claimed he had been subjected to racist chanting.

Italian referee Davide Massa handed Lukaku a second yellow card for his celebration, though, something Inter manager Simone Inzaghi hopes will be rescinded.

Lukaku's agents, Roc Nation Sports International, released a statement condemning the action of some of the Juventus fans.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, said in a statement. (opens in new tab)

“Romelu scored a penalty in the game. Before, during and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu.

“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately. The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse. I am certain that the footballing world shares the same sentiment."

As Massa handed Lukaku his second yellow card, he also brandished Juventus' Juan Cuadrado - the scorer of the game's opening goal - with a booking of his own. After the final whistle, the Colombian later clashed with Samir Handanovic, Inter's captain and goalkeeper, resulting in Massa showing both players a red card.

With the tie all square, Inter Milan will host Juventus at San Siro for the return leg on April 26. The winner will face either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final.