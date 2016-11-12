Ronaldo and Portugal take on Mannequin Challenge
Cristiano Ronaldo was front and centre of Portugal's effort at the Mannequin Challenge.
Portugal took on the Mannequin Challenge ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia - and one man was happy to steal the limelight.
The European champions continue their quest to reach the World Cup in Russia in two years' time in Faro on Sunday.
But they still found time to try the challenge that has swept social media in recent weeks.
Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo was front and centre.
Portugal's Mannequin Challenge is as good as it gets November 12, 2016
