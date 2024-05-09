Arsenal 'dangerously close' to agreeing first summer signing: report

Arsenal are said to be 'dangerously close' to agreeing their first deal of the summer.

The Gunners are once again preparing to be extremely proactive during the summer transfer window, as technical director Edu Gaspar prepares to help bolster Mikel Arteta's squad.

Last summer saw the arrival of two huge names in Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with both proving hugely pivotal to Arsenal's on-field success this season.

WATCH | How Arsenal's Martin Odegaard Just DESTROYED Chelsea

Reports from Sport, have signalled how the Gunners are being extremely aggressive in their approach for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Mikel Arteta is known to be a long-term admirer of his fellow countryman, having missed out on recruiting him last summer.

Now, with La Real unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, confidence is high that Zubimendi will opt for pastures new later this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With money to spend and further recruitment touted, a fee of around £43m has been touted as the required amount to bring the 25-year-old from Spain to the Premier League.

Real Sociedad winger Martin Zubimendi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically gifted and comfortable with the ball, Zubimendi is also of interest for FC Barcelona, as per reports.

Sporting Director Deco is said to have already held talks with the Spanish international's agent as his future is certain to be decided in the next few weeks.

The Sociedad star has also recently been quizzed on his future and wouldn't give anything away on where he will likely be plying his trade next season.

Asked about the speculation, Zubimendi told Spanish newspaper Marca: "They are just rumours, I am happy at Real Sociedad, it is like my home.

"I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad, perhaps the club won’t want me to continue in the future.

"But I do not concern myself with these rumours."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal could target an exciting Brazilian wonderkid as their first summer signing.

The Gunners have also been linked with 'the next Messi' and could face complications in their efforts to sign Bologna's star striker.



Arsenal might have already saved themselves millions on the perfect David Raya successor