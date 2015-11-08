Ronaldo could guide PSG to Champions League glory - Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva believes Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo could be the missing link in the Ligue 1 champions' quest for European success.

The Portugal international has a contract with Madrid until June 2018, but is nonetheless continually being linked with a move elsewhere.

Ronaldo was seen talking to PSG coach Laurent Blanc after Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win over the French giants in midweek, further fuelling speculation he could continue his career in the capital.

Thiago Silva recently revealed he hopes PSG will lure the 30-year-old to France and has now added his belief the prolific attacker could help them to European glory.

"It is always great to play with big players and Ronaldo is the best player in the world," Thiago Silva said.

"If the club decide to pursue him, the players would be happy, too. He is a great player, someone who would be vital for any team, and especially for PSG who dream of winning the Champions League with great players.

"I don't know what happened between him and Blanc, because the coach did not tell the rest of the squad about their conversation.

"But I am hopeful. I think Ronaldo could join PSG.

"He already speaks French, better than me, and he would have no difficulties communicating with the rest of the squad if he joined us next year."